SPCH Newport Quality Fair to highlight patient satisfaction, offer free flu shots



Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital (SPCH) will showcase its recent patient satisfaction accomplishments in a fun and informative Quality Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited.

Using the theme, “Superheroes of SPCH”, hospital staff will highlight the many ways departments are working to improve hospital services quality and patient experience. In addition, the fair will include:

* Free flu shots for persons ages 18-64, while supplies last

* The opportunity to learn about our pet therapy program

* Fun ways to learn proper hand hygiene to prevent infection

* The opportunity to vote on your favorite staff poster and carved pumpkin

* Free snacks and beverages, raffles and prizes

Community members can stop by at any time. The 5th annual Quality Fair will be held in the hospital’s first-floor Education Conference Room, 930 SW Abbey Street, Newport. For more information, call 541-574-4866.