High Wind Warning issued…

Oct 202017
The National Weather Service has upgraded the High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning for the Central Coast, in effect from 8:00am Saturday to 5:00am Sunday. Winds for beaches and headlands, 30-45 mph with gusts to 65. In the coastal communities, 25-35 mph with gusts 45-60. Timing of the winds – beginning Saturday morning and continuing at times through Saturday night. Damaging winds could result in tree damage, including downed limbs, and power lines; isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and trailers. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.