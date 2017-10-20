High Wind Warning issued…

The National Weather Service has upgraded the High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning for the Central Coast, in effect from 8:00am Saturday to 5:00am Sunday. Winds for beaches and headlands, 30-45 mph with gusts to 65. In the coastal communities, 25-35 mph with gusts 45-60. Timing of the winds – beginning Saturday morning and continuing at times through Saturday night. Damaging winds could result in tree damage, including downed limbs, and power lines; isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and trailers. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.