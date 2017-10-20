Body of missing Gold Beach beachwalker found – deceased

Today, Friday, the missing Gold Beach beachwalker, Karen Marie Dunlap, was found deceased in the Rogue River near Gold Beach. She had been missing since yesterday when she said she was taking a walk along the beach, near the South Jetty at Gold Beach. She didn’t return. Land and on sea searches were conducted without finding any sign of Ms. Dunlap.

Today, citizens in the area called authorities after locating a body in the Rogue River. This was near the area of the sand spit she was last seen. The Curry County Sheriff’s office responded and retrieved the body of a female, who was later identified as 57 year old, Karen Dunlap.

Another tragic loss of life when the awesome majesty of storm waves can quickly claim lives. Sneaker waves abound in such storms. Stay high up and away from the sea when it’s breaking so high upon the beach.