Interesting stuff coming up for those who love the coast…

Waldport, OR – Celebrate fall on the Oregon Coast with free educational presentations and events at Cape Perpetua. In addition to the hiking, tidepooling, and exploring always available, visitors can enjoy a variety of speakers and topics every Saturday from October 28-December 16 at the Cape Perpetua Speaker Series as well as other special events. All events are free and held at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, October 28, 2017:

Enhancing Habitat for Native Bees and Butterflies, 11:00am

Learn why our pollinators are in decline and what you can do to help. Native bee conservationist and former OSU Master Gardener Laren Leland will cover topics such as plant selection, providing safe water, and getting involved on a larger scale, including the Highway 101 Pollinator Corridor project.

Saturday, November 4, 2017:

Forest Homestead Act and Current use of Tenmile Creek, 11:00am

Hans Radtke is a freelance economist specializing in the relationship between resource-based industries of the Pacific Northwest and regional, state, and national economies. The Radtke family purchased land in the Tenmile Valley in 1972, built a home, and have lived there since 1982. Hans has interviewed long-time residents and original homesteaders and will present on the Forest Homestead Act of 1906, early homesteading, and current land use of the Tenmile Creek Valley.

Saturday, November 11, 2017:

Mushrooms and Lichens Presentation with BioBlitz Mushroom Hike, 1:00pm

Anna Moore is an amateur mycologist and photographer who will share her knowledge from over 30 years of foraging. Anna’s presentation will include a slide show of the fantastic habitat of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and she will emphasize the diversity of fungi found in the dunes and forests from Reedsport to Cape Perpetua. This presentation will be followed by a BioBlitz walk through the forest where visitors can help locate, identify, and record different species of fungus using the iNaturalist app.

Thursday, November 16:

5th Annual Cape Perpetua Land-Sea Symposium, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Yachats Commons Building, Yachats, OR

The Cape Perpetua Land-Sea Symposium is a community event aimed at promoting local stewardship efforts and raising awareness about current research being conducted within Cape Perpetua nearshore and adjacent watersheds. This year’s event will feature keynote speaker William Pearcy, of Oregon State University, sharing his research and the significance of Heceta Bank, the largest and farthest offshore underwater bank along the west coast of North American and a “hot spot” for seabirds and whales. For more information and to RSVP to this free event visit http://tinyurl.com/perpetua2017.

Saturday, November 18:

Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Research Findings, 1:00pm

The rocky intertidal habitats in the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve are a hotspot of biodiversity. Scientists have been monitoring the dynamics and intertidal species here for decades. In addition, scientists have been conducting oceanography, hypoxia, and ocean acidification studies in this area since the early 2000s. Steven Rumrill, Shellfish Program Lead and Daniel Sund, Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Researcher with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserves Program will present research related to ocean acidification along the Pacific Coast and its potential impact on coastal ecosystems.

Saturday, December 2:

Sea Star Wasting Disease: The Consequences of an Epidemic and a Possible Recovery, 11:00am

Sarah Gravem, postdoctoral researcher at Oregon State University, presents research on sea star wasting disease, the viral disease that killed 60-95% of sea stars along the entire US and Canadian West Coast and is still present at low levels. She explores the ecological consequences of the demise of these “keystone predators” and how it affects the abundance and diversity of other ocean creatures such as mussels, barnacles, algae, sea anemones, and snails.

Saturday, December 9:

North Pacific Gray Whale Populations: The Eastern/Western Paradox, 1:00pm

Dr. Jim Sumich, OSU Fisheries and Wildlife Faculty, has conducted research on gray whales from Baja California to British Columbia and has just published a new book, E. robustus: The Biology and Human History of Gray Whales. Gray whales are legally protected under several statutes as two separate populations; a large eastern population of about 20,000 whales and a critically endangered western population of less than 150. Jim will describe some exciting research that is helping to clarify the evolving status and related management issues of these populations.

Saturday, December 16:

Living with Wildlife: Mountain Lions, 1:00pm

David Thompson, a lifelong educator and retired Interpretive Specialist for the Siuslaw National Forest, will recount his multiple encounters with a mountain lion while living and working in the Redwoods as a National Park Service Ranger. Learn about living with large predators through David’s masterful storytelling that has drawn crowds at various venues throughout Oregon.

These events are free, but a Northwest Forest Pass, Oregon Coast Passport, federal recreation pass, or $5 day-use fee is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area and at some trailheads and day use sites. For more information on these events, contact the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center at 541-547-3289.