Big Surf Suspected of Sweeping Beachwalker to Her Death in Gold Beach

The current big surf along the Oregon Coast is believed responsible for the disappearance of a woman who went walking near the south jetty of Gold Beach last evening.

When Karen Dunlap, 57, didn’t return from her walk law enforcement was notified and began a search of the area. The Coast Guard also launched but the surf was so high and treacherous that they headed back to port for their own safety. Law enforcement continued to scan the water but saw no sign of Dunlap.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the entire Oregon Coast.

From the National Weather Service:

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* SEAS…OFFSHORE WAVE HEIGHTS WILL BE FROM 17 TO 20 FEET THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON..

* IMPACTS…WAVE RUN-UP WILL BE MUCH HIGHER THAN NORMAL AND COULD UNEXPECTEDLY SWEEP YOU OFF YOUR FEET AND INTO THE TURBULENT AND FRIGID WATERS. AVOID WALKING ON JETTIES…

ROCKS…COASTAL CLIFFS…AND ALONG THE WATERS EDGE.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY MEANS THAT HIGH SURF WILL AFFECT BEACHES IN THE ADVISORY AREA…PRODUCING RIP CURRENTS AND LOCALIZED BEACH EROSION.