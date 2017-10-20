Weather or Not: Autumn Digs-in Its Heels

Friday, Oct. 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and breezy yesterday; cloudy with showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 55F/50F/41mph/1.21”/2.05”

Depoe Bay: 54F/48F/29mph/1.43″/2.17”

Newport: 54F/48F/36mph/0.86”/1.51”

Waldport: 54F/48F/31mph/0.90”/1.36”

Yachats: 54F/48F/43mph/1.01”/1.51”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,800’, broken @ 4,600’, overcast @ 4,900’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: SW 7mph/Altimeter: 29.85”

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from Saturday morning through late Saturday night. For beaches and headlands, winds 30-40 mph with gusts to 65; in the coastal communities, 25-35 mph with gusts 50-60; and in the higher elevations of the Coast Range, 25-35 mph with gusts 50-60. These winds are expected to begin tomorrow morning, continue at times through the day and last into tomorrow night. Destructive winds could result in tree damage, downed limbs and power lines; isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and trailers. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended through 2:00pm this afternoon.

Forecast: First came moderate precipitation, then the high surf; now get ready for a couple of very windy days with heavy rain. When Autumn digs in its heels, there’s no mistaking its tenacity. Showers today, possible thunderstorms, breezy, a high in the low-50s. Rainy and breezy tonight, low in the upper-40s. Tomorrow, strong winds gusting to 50-60 mph, 1-2 inches of rain and the mercury stalls at 55F. Outlook is for an atmospheric river of moisture to continue streaming into the Central Coast through Sunday. All in all, we may receive 3-6 inches total rainfall by Sunday night. Areas of fog early but becoming mostly sunny Monday afternoon, sunny Tuesday, a chance of showers Wednesday, and sunny again Thursday. Seasonal temperatures are projected as highs reach 55-60F and lows dip to 45-50F.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways have packed snow, slush and ice, 30-32F, the snow level is 4,000 feet, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow in the passes today, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement and windy at the lower elevations including the Coast Range through Sunday night. In the Cascades, another 3-7 inches of snow in the passes tonight, 2-5 inches tomorrow, then rain with the snow level rising to 8,000 feet Saturday night through Sunday night. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 20-25 knots gusting 30 this morning with seas 21 feet at 17 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through 2:00pm this afternoon. A Gale Warning is then in effect from late tonight through late Saturday night. Gales are expected with a warm front tonight and Saturday morning. Gusts 45-50 knots are possible as the system nears the coast early tomorrow. There may be a several hours of sub-gale winds around midday, but gales are likely to return in the afternoon and night as the cold front arrives. Expectations are for this system to track a little farther south than originally anticipated, meaning the strongest and more persistent gales are likely across the southern waters Saturday night. But expect all coastal waters to have gales this weekend. High pressure begins to build over the area early next week for less wind and lower seas. A long-period westerly swell currently around 20-22 feet is still on track to subside below 20 feet by late morning. The swell is projected to slowly fall, eventually nearing 15 feet by late this evening. Another swell train arrives from the west Saturday night, so seas will remain in the 14-19 foot range through at least then. However, gales Saturday and Saturday night may build enough short-period waves to bring seas above 20 feet again. Seas will lower later Sunday but stay above 10 feet through Monday night. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 18-20 feet (high).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially around this afternoon’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/20 Fri 6:57 AM 1.66 L

10/20 Fri 1:05 PM 8.75 H

10/20 Fri 7:35 PM -0.13 L

10/21 Sat 2:00 AM 7.54 H

In Short: Showers, heavy rain and very windy, then a short dry break.