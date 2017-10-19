Bill introduced to reduce severity of wild fires

A bill has been introduced in the Congress to begin better management of our national forests by preventing small forest fires from becoming horrific conflagrations.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has long called for such legislation but has been unsuccessful. But now Wyden has a large group of lawmakers finally nodding their heads and are eager to begin a new era of forestry management that prevents the wasteful loss of millions of acres of trees that are home to wildlife, provide timber wood products for the nation and recreation for its people.

Wyden says the problem has been an outright ban on any forest fires, of any size, anywhere in the country. Smokey the Bear said it all – NO FIRES! But without occasional fires (mostly from lightning) that used to burn close to the ground, eliminating competing brush and younger trees, the undergrowth grows like a jungle. And when it catches fire, flames rise high in the air and ignite the lower branches of trees and then the fire spreads tree to tree and soon the whole forest is ablaze. It’s all so pointless and unnatural.

