National Organization for Women to meet at Newport High Library

 Daily News
Oct 192017
 

Local NOW Chapter Sets Intentions at October Meeting

Central Oregon Coast National Organization for Women (NOW) will be meeting at the Newport High School library on Tuesday, October 24, at 6:00 pm.

The goal for this meeting is to discuss what NOW has accomplished this year, and what our intentions for 2018 are. Members will explore individual and group goals for activism, fundraising, and community collaboration.

NOW welcomes new and former members to attend this brainstorming session.

Central Oregon Coast NOW Contact: Trina Kosydar, 541-272-9053 or by email: trina.kosydar4@gmail.com

