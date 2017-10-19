Newport Fire moves back into fortified headquarters on Monday

From Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy:

Beginning Monday, October 23, our administrative offices will be back at our Main Fire Station located at 245 NW 10th Street, just west of the Catholic Church. Our phone number will remain the same, (541) 265-9461. Our office hours will continue to be 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Our operational crews and our Fire Prevention Bureau will be moving back into our facility over the next two weeks.

Our seismic retrofit construction project is just about completed. The City of Newport received a seismic retrofit grant from the State of Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority in the amount of $1.4 Million Dollars to structurally upgrade the Main Fire Station located at 245 NW 10th Street for increased earthquake resistance. The Fire Station was constructed in 1981 before the era of modern building codes which requires seismic bracing. The project includes new foundation supports around the perimeter of the building, and bracing for wall panels and roof supports. The extent of the construction project necessitated our temporary relocation.

Along with needed safety and structural improvements, the fire station also received new paint, new flooring and lighting, and new furniture. We are also upgrading our training room to improve to better train our firefighters and EMTs.

Starting on Monday, October 23, people wishing to obtain a new burn permit will be able to pick one up at our Main Fire Station on NW 10th Street during normal business hours and from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. Please note burn permits will not be available at the Agate Beach Fire Station, located at 225 NE 73rd Street, after Friday, October 20. Those wishing to activate a current permit will still be able to call the Fire Department phone number (541-265-9461) any time.

We thank the public for their patience and flexibility. We will continue to provide friendly, professional service in a timely manner in our upgraded and safer facility. We will be holding an open house in mid-November to show the public our new facility. The date and time will be announced in a future press release, and on our website. If you have any questions feel free to contact us by telephone or visit our website at: http://newportoregon.gov/dept/nfd/.