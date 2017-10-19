Weather or Not: High Surf & Heavy Rain

Thursday, Oct. 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy and quite windy yesterday, rain developing overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/53F/48mph/0.84”

Depoe Bay: 59F/52F/44mph/0.74”

Newport: 57F/52F/51mph/0.65”

Waldport: 58F/53F/41mph/0.46”

Yachats: 57F/53F/46mph/0.50”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 500’, overcast @ 900’

Visibility: 2 miles/Wind: SW 20mph G32/Altimeter: 29.70”

The High Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon until 10:00am tomorrow morning. Offshore wave heights will be 19-22 feet during this period. Wave run-up will be much higher than normal and could unexpectedly sweep you off your feet and into the turbulent and frigid waters. Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the water’s edge. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Forecast: The wind will be easing somewhat while the rain rate increases and the surf rises substantially. We could still see wind gusts to 30 mph today, precipitation totals up to an inch, and the thermometer peaking around 55F. Tonight and tomorrow, showers and possible thunderstorms, breezy, a low in the upper 40s and a high in the low-50s. Outlook is for heavy rain, a couple inches or more, on Saturday and Sunday, then clearing, drying and warming Monday through Wednesday. The mercury is expected to remain near seasonal with highs of 60F and lows 50F.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 50-60F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 40-50F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet, but dropping to 4,500 feet tonight with 3-7 inches of snow possible in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 10-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with steep seas 12-13 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through late tonight. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through Friday evening. Winds will be easing for the remainder of the day and evening, gusting 20-25 knots as a trough moves into the area. An unstable air mass later today brings a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday. Seas will be around 16 feet early today, then subsiding some as the winds fall, but ramping up to 20-22 feet this afternoon as a longer period northwest swell arrives. Expect coastal areas will see above 20 feet around 2:00pm and peaking late afternoon/early evening then slowly subsiding. Seas will remain in the 15-18 foot range through at least late Saturday. In addition to the Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas, there is a High Surf Advisory for the coastal beaches this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Expect particularly hazardous bar conditions along the length of the coast. Another storm system capable of producing at least Gale Force wind gusts appears on track for Friday night and Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rainy, windy, surf 20-22 feet (very high).

* High Surf Advisory in effect (see above). Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially around this afternoon’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/19 Thu 6:21 AM 1.23 L

10/19 Thu 12:34 PM 8.76 H

10/19 Thu 6:57 PM 0.04 L

10/20 Fri 1:16 AM 7.71 H

In Short: Wet and windy through the weekend, then drying.