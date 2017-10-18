Redmond Airport looks to the future – and for the money to get it there…

Members of the public and those who make their living in the aviation industry gathered at Redmond City Hall Wednesday to give their opinion of what they’d like the Redmond Airport to look like and operate through the year 2036.

Among the public there was a frequent request for parking closer to the terminal – especially if somebody’s flying out and back in a day. Others longed for getting on and off a plane in a protected elevated walkway like in bigger airports. Others said they like the non-stop flights to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA (Orange Co.) and Denver, but added they’d like some non-stops to the mid-west – even the east coast. But airport officials said it may take a while for the major airlines to start flying larger aircraft in and out of Redmond to make those flights possible. Right now, they say, the passenger demand is not great enough.

But Redmond Airport will grow considerably over the next twenty years and with that growth will come a longer runway for the bigger jets, a lot more parking, a greatly expanded air terminal, a flight school possibly and a rather large crop of industrial development – some of it flight-related like private aircraft design and construction, but also high tech manufacturing.

Airport officials say that the Redmond-Bend area will continue to see very rapid growth, if we don’t get whacked with another recession. They say the big trick will be finding the money for the longer runway, the bigger terminal and all the rest. Fortunately the Federal Aviation Administration is the primary funding source for airport improvements around the country – so it’ll be as much a matter of time as it is money. But Airport Director Zack Bass says the funds will be there eventually with some match money required from airport revenues and possibly a little help from the city.

In the meantime, Mr. Bass says the already rapid growth in the number of passengers using Redmond Airport will continue to literally skyrocket – rising from today’s 200,000 passengers a year to nearly 700,000 in 2036. The only slacker in the mix is air cargo. It’s dropped dramatically in the last ten years and will continue to fall and eventually level out – the rapid decrease due to electronic delivery of business and personal documents and freight. After the destruction of the New York World Trade Center towers in 2011, airline security has become critically important so most freight these days is by truck. But even then, Redmond Airport predicts 1,000 tons of air cargo will likely become the annual average, down from 1,600 tons not too long ago.

As for airline service expansion, airport officials say that in the near future Redmond will see growth in passenger miles force the airlines to switch to larger aircraft to fly in and out of Redmond – bigger Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s with nearly double the seats. But they’ll have to ‘hit up’ the FAA again for the vast majority of the money for extending the main runway (NE/SW) to accommodate the bigger jets. The main northeast-southwest runway can be lengthened at one end or at both ends. There’s enough room to give the bigger jets what they need. But again that’s a bit into the future.

So all-in-all the future looks bright for Redmond Airport and for the community it serves. Whether it’s a bigger terminal, more parking, additional air-carriers like Allegiant (to Las Vegas) or longer runways, it’s all blue skies and sunshine thanks to the Redmond-Bend area’s growing economy and population. And the best part about it, the expansions will be done in large part with federal money. Can’t beat it.