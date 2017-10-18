Dancing with the Coastal Stars Nov. 3, Newport Performing Arts Center





Stethoscopes will be replaced by fancy footwork when physicians Jennifer Wrazen and Sean Rash take the stage to perform a foxtrot at Dancing with the Coastal Stars on Nov. 3, 2017. The fundraiser for Samaritan House Family Shelter will feature eight couples competing for bragging rights, including the dancing doctors.Jennifer was born and raised in Buffalo, New York and completed her pediatric residency in Portland, Oregon, where she met her fellow pediatrician and future husband while both were working at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Sean was born and raised in Lakewood, Washington. The couple moved to the Newport area 18 years ago, and both have been practicing pediatric medicine while raising three sons.The two have no formal dance training and little experience, but coach Vickie Steen says the audience may well be surprised at how well they dance together.“Jennifer and Sean have put many hours into learning to dance,” Steen said, noting the extra time constraints presented by their work as doctors and their busy family life.“I am coaching them, but they do the work,” she added, crediting a combination of good chemistry, a choreography that works for them, and their sense of humor as the ingredients for their success.Steen is one of six volunteer coaches guiding a team on the way to the Newport Performing Arts Center stage. Those in the central coast theater community will know Steen from her work with the Porthole Players as director, choreographer, actor, dancer and producer. For this event, it is her dance abilities that are in demand.At the ripe age of four and a half, I decided to be a dancer and the rest is history,” she explains. Now she’s passing those talents on to the event’s dancing doctors.Jennifer and Sean say they agreed to take up the challenge strictly in support of Samaritan House. “We know how important Samaritan House is to our community and its most vulnerable families,” they replied when asked about their participation.Each team is also challenged to raise funds for Samaritan House as part of a “people’s choice” competition. Team Wrazen/Rash enlisted Nana’s Irish Pub, who will show its support by donating proceeds of the day’s earnings on Thursday, October 26, to Samaritan House in honor of Wrazen and Rash. Donations may also be made in their name at the Samaritan House website.Tickets for Dancing with the Coastal Stars are on sale at the PAC Box Office or online at coastarts.org. For more information about Samaritan House, visit SamFamShelter.org.