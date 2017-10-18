Happy 100th Birthday to Siletz Grange!!

The SILETZ VALLEY GRANGE #558 is holding an OPEN HOUSE on October 21st from 1-4 pm.

Granges across the country are celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the National Grange. In addition, the Siletz Valley Grange is celebrating its 100th Anniversary.

The Siletz Valley Grange was originally chartered on February 19th 1917. In the late 1940’s the original building burned down and a new (and current one) was finished in 1952.

With the help of Grants from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Lincoln County Economic Development Fund, private donations and numerous fundraisers, the Siletz Grange Hall has a new roof, new furnace, new doors, lighting and new paint both inside and out.

Each visitor gets a ticket for a door prize. Door prizes will be drawn every 15 minutes beginning at 1:30 pm (Grange Members and immediate household members not eligible).

The Siletz Valley Grange supports local non-profits and youth by providing the facility free of charge. We collect food for Food Share, hold bi-monthly Bingo, host the Annual Community Garage Sale, Annual St Paddies Dinner and Silent Auction, Annual Holiday Bazaar as well as Farmers Markets and Swap Meets. The building rents out for weddings, memorial services, baby showers, birthday parties, concerts, school fundraisers, etc. And we rent out tables and chairs.