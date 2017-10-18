High Surf Advisory issued…

A High Surf Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, which is in effect from 1:00pm Thursday to 10:00am Friday. Offshore wave heights will be 19-22 feet from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wave run-up will be much higher than normal and could unexpectedly sweep you off your feet and into the turbulent and frigid waters. Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the water’s edge. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.