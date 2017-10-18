Pleasure boat listing and dead in the water off Alsea Bay Bridge – Rescue being launched – Boat is upstream from the bridge

1:05pm

Report of a 20 foot white pleasure boat that has lost power and is listing heavy on its left side about 300 yards UPstream from the Alsea Bay Bridge. Three or four people aboard. Unknown if they have lifejackets.

1:14pm

Low tide was at 12:35pm so the boat may have run aground on a sand bar.

1:19pm

Rescue boat from Central Coast Fire and jet skis from Seal Rock Ocean Water Rescue are with the boat.

1:29pm

The boat is okay. Rescuers are checking the jetties at the mouth of the river just to be sure.

1:34pm

Rescuers say they see nothing on the water.