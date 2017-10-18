FOLCAS 2018 Calendars are going on sale!

Coming up October 23rd, at the Pick of the Litter thrift store, and by Halloween at many other animal-friendly outlets countywide (click here) for a complete list or to order online).

Our 2018 cover boy is COSMO CHANDLER:

See the judges’ selections for Pets of the Month and runners-up by clicking here.

As always, every photo submitted is included in the calendar—more than 100 beautiful and beloved Lincoln County pets for your enjoyment throughout the year! We bet you’ll recognize many of them.

Pick up some extra copies—the annual FOLCAS calendar will delight every animal lover on your gift list as it helps spread the word about our programs to help local companion animals lead better lives. Still just $10, all of which goes to our Max Fund for vet care assistance.