Weather or Not: The Season’s First Gale Warning

Wednesday, Oct. 18th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy morning, afternoon light rain yesterday, overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 56F/52F/16mph/0.05”

Depoe Bay: 56F/46F/22mph/0.06”

Newport: 59F/52F/22mph/0.02”

Waldport: 58F/50F/18mph/~0.01”

Yachats: 57F/50F/24mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 500’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 17mph G22/Altimeter: 30.02”

Forecast: The first Fall storm that’s also packing a decent blast of breeze arrives later today and lasts through the night. A Gale Warning has been posted for mariners with gusts offshore 30-35 knots, meaning we’ll have winds of 25-30 mph in our communities by late this afternoon, high temps around 60F and a 50-50 chance of precipitation. Rain increases tonight, up to three-quarters of an inch is expected, wind gusts rising to 40 mph and a low about 50F. Tomorrow, rain continues, another three-quarters of an inch or so, winds 15-25 mph gusting 35, high 55F. Outlook: showers Friday, rain, possibly heavy at times, Saturday and Sunday, a chance of showers and partly sunny Monday, then mostly sunny Tuesday. Temperatures remain near average with highs 55-60F and lows near 50F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are damp, there are foggy areas, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways are wet with roadside snow, 35-45F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 7 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect from 2:00pm this afternoon through tomorrow morning. A warm front will lift northeastward across the northern waters this morning to bring Gale Force southerly wind gusts of 35-40 knots into the northern waters in the morning before gradually filling in across Central Coast waters later in the day. A trailing cold front will then drop southeastward and bring an end to the Gale Force winds late this evening across the northern waters and towards daybreak on Thursday across Central Coast waters. In addition, coastal jet development will likely produce locally stronger wind gusts of 45 knots within 10 miles of the coast. Either way, the strong winds should allow seas to climb into at least the mid-teens across the waters. Winds will likely drop into low-end Small Craft Advisory criteria behind the front, which should allow seas to subside into the low-teens early Thursday. However, this decrease in seas will likely be short-lived as a large westerly swell of 20-22 feet with a period of 15-17 seconds appears likely to impact the area beginning midday Thursday. An additional storm system capable of producing at least Gale Force wind gusts appears on track for either late Friday or Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain likely, windy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* Tides

10/18 Wed 5:43 AM 0.85 L

10/18 Wed 12:01 PM 8.65 H

10/18 Wed 6:18 PM 0.37 L

10/19 Thu 12:32 AM 7.81 H

In Short: Wet and windy through the weekend, then drying.