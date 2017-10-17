Community Invited to Help Dedicate Oregon Medal of Honor Highway

CITY OF NEWPORT INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO ATTEND A CEREMONY TO DEDICATE

HIGHWAY 20 AS OREGON MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY

The nation’s oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, Robert D. “Bob” Maxwell, a WWII Army veteran, from Bend, will participate in a ceremony at the Newport City Hall on Monday, October 30, dedicating the Oregon Medal of Honor Highway. The Oregon Legislature and Governor Kate Brown designated all 451 miles of Highway 20, in Oregon, as the Oregon Medal of Honor Highway.

The highway honors Oregon’s 26 Medal of Honor recipients who served during eight major wars in ten countries over a span of 108 years from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.The ceremony begins in the Council Chambers at 11:00 A.M., and will be followed by a reception at the Army National Guard Armory, 541 SW Coast Highway.

A new highway sign will be unveiled by Mayor Sandra Roumagoux, Mr. Maxwell, City Council members, Dick Tobiason, and other dignitaries. The sign will be installed on Highway 20 near Moore Drive after the dedication ceremony.

This will be the first state border-to-border highway in the nation honoring all of a state’s Medal of Honor recipients. The Oregon Medal of Honor Highway begins in Newport and crosses the entire country, ending in Boston.

Proclamation adopted by the City Council Monday night –