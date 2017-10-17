Weather or Not: Dimmer Days

Tuesday, Oct. 17th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny yesterday, increasing clouds late, overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 58F/47F/18mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 59F/40F/14mph/0.00”

Newport: 59F/39F/21mph/0.00”

Waldport: 57F/45F/18mph/0.00”

Yachats: 57F/43F/19mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.16”

Forecast: Instead of a switch immediately shutting off the dry and turning on the wet, it’ll be more like a dimmer. We’ll gradually fade into a new weather regime beginning today with some light rain expected by lunchtime, high around 55F. Mostly cloudy tonight, low near 50F. Rain likely and windy tomorrow, gusts could reach 40 mph, highs 55-60F. Outlook is for heavy rain and windy Thursday, showers likely Friday, steady rain Saturday, a chance of rain Sunday, then partly sunny and drying by Monday. Thermometer readings should stay seasonal, topping out at 55-60F and bottoming out at 45-50F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have roadside snow, 35-45F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 5-15 knots this morning with steep seas 9 feet at 10 seconds. A Gale Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A cold front moves southeastward through the area today with Small Craft Advisory wind gusts of 25-30 knots across the northern waters through this morning. Seas will climb to near 10 feet then subside tonight. The front should weaken enough to prevent these winds and higher seas from spreading into all but the most northernmost portions of Central Coast waters. The next front will affect the region Wednesday into early Thursday and appears likely to produce Gale Force wind gusts of 35-45 knots. A coastal jet could produce locally stronger winds within 10 miles of the coast. Either way, the strong winds should allow seas to climb into at least the mid- to upper-teens late Wednesday. After winds fall off behind the front, seas should drop rather quickly into the low-teens. However, forecast models continue to suggest a large westerly swell around 20 feet will move into Central Coast waters late Thursday and may necessitate a High Surf Advisory. Additional storm systems capable of producing Gale Force gusts appear possible during the upcoming weekend as well. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain likely, moderate breeze, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

10/17 Tue 11:26 AM 8.42 H

10/17 Tue 5:36 PM 0.86 L

10/17 Tue 11:44 PM 7.82 H

10/18 Wed 5:43 AM 0.85

In Short: Wet and windy through the weekend.