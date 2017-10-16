Dancing with the Coastal Stars at the PAC

Argentine Tango on stage at Dancing with the Coastal Stars

It takes two to tango and that’s precisely why Gabrielle McEntee and Shelby Knife are perfectly paired to perform a sexy Argentine number at Dancing with the Coastal Stars on Friday, Nov. 3. The event will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Center with all proceeds benefiting Samaritan House Family Shelter.

Born in Arkansas and raised in Colorado, Shelby is currently working for Yachats Rural Fire Protection District. Gabrielle was born and raised in Newport and currently owns and operates Mo’s restaurants. Gabrielle grew up taking dance and performing – a source of anxiety for some of the competition, but balance is provided by partner Shelby, who Gabrielle says “only dances when he’s in a bar.” Apparently, his bar moves were impressive, as this is where the couple met. In recent months, both have learned an entirely new way to dance, including the always challenging lead/follow required when a ballet barre is nowhere in sight.

The couple has studied under the tutelage of Rafael – an experienced dancer and choreographer in the world of Argentine Tango.

“Shelby’s lead complements Gabrielle’s tall and elegant look,” the coach remarked. “They do their homework and come prepared after reviewing on their own the steps from the last rehearsal,” he added.

Rafael choreographed the Tango dancing in the musical “Evita” in Corvallis last May. He also hosts a monthly Argentine Tango dance at the South Beach Community Center in Newport and teaches a beginner class the third Saturday of the month.

Proving that everything starts with the basics, Rafael said the audience may be surprised when they see that Shelby has “ditched his cowboy boots for now and has a new pair of Tango dancing shoes.”

Gabrielle said the couple took on this challenge because “Samaritan House provides an amazing service to the members of our community and we are excited to help them raise money.” They also enjoyed having free tango lessons!

Each team is also challenged to raise funds for Samaritan House as part of a “people’s choice” competition. This team will host a special day at Mo’s Restaurants in Newport on Wednesday, October 18, with a portion of that day’s earnings donated to Samaritan House in honor of McEntee and Knife. Donations may also be made in their name at the Samaritan House website.

Tickets for Dancing with the Coastal Stars are on sale at the PAC Box Office or online at coastarts.org. For more information about Samaritan House, visit SamFamShelter.org.