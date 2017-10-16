Get your two-cents in on desirable qualities of a new Schools Superintendent



The Lincoln County School Board is searching for a new Superintendent of Schools. They’re looking for a candidate that would be a productive match for our school district in terms of our strengths, but more importantly in areas that we need to improve on. Obviously family incomes in Lincoln County are lower than most, we have a high homeless rate (over 800 students are classified as homeless), high poverty rate and some of our county’s children suffer from marginally adequate diets. In short, many of our school children have a number of strikes against them even before they walk through the classroom door.

It’s against this backdrop that the School Board is looking for a superintendent that can deal with these challenges while adequately serving students who are not so life-handicapped.

The School Board is holding a series of public meetings to ask Lincoln County residents, especially families with kids in school, what they would like to see in a new Superintendent of Schools. The schedule below outlines dates, times and places where those meetings will be held.