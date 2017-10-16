Open House and Autumn Social at Burrows Museum

The Burrows House Museum and staff will host an open house and autumn social, Friday, October 20th, 5:30-7:00 pm. The Burrows House Museum is located at 545 SW 9th Street in Newport, behind the Newport Armory. This casual event marks the official opening of three new exhibits. The new exhibits feature a diversity of objects ranging from a vintage “personal communicator” (cell phone) to a decorative sword made of Chinese coins taken in trade on the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Reservation over 100 years ago.NEW EXHIBITS

The one-of-a kind gorgeous objects in The Copeland Collection are perhaps the most requested

objects in the Society’s collection. This traditional exhibit using vintage oak and glass cases features baskets, beads, dance aprons, headdress, purses, tishai sticks, spears, spoons and more. Longtime residents recall fondly earlier exhibits of the Copeland Collection, a fixture at the society’s old Log Cabin Museum.

Explore the history of the county’s once numerous post offices. Mail carriers of old had it rough: muddy roads and high tides were a daily battle. The old Eddyville P.O. boxes, a vintage postman’s uniform and a “sanitary” stamp dispenser are central to this exhibit.



Gadget Graveyard: Replaced by the Smartphone

Rotary dial phones, hand crank phonographs, tube type TV’s, mechanical adding machines all have something in common – they have arguably been replaced by the smart phone. These objects and much more round out this exhibit of our changing times.



This event is a casual and fun way to spend an autumn evening, learn about local history, take in Burrows House Museum exhibits old and new, and chat with staff and friends. Admission is free – donations gratefully accepted. A cookie buffet, cider, and coffee will be available during the event.

A half hour prior to the open house (5PM), the Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting.

Voting for new board members and officers will take place in the Carriage House, adjacent to the Burrows House Museum. All society members are encouraged to attend and vote.



Again, the Burrows House Museum is located at 545 SW 9th Street in Newport, behind the Newport Armory.



(541) 265-7509

www.oregoncoasthistory.org