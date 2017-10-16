Weather or Not: The Fun’s About Over

Monday, Oct. 16th – Lincoln County

Summary: More sun than clouds yesterday, mainly clear and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 60F/46F/9mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 60F/40F/11mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/39F/16mph/0.00”

Waldport: 59F/47F/19mph/0.00”

Yachats: 57F/46F/18mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.27”

Forecast: Outdoor fun weather is nearly over and it’ll be time to head back inside soon. Today will probably be the last dry one for quite a while, high around 60F. Partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper-40s. Tomorrow we’re up to a 50-50 chance of rain, highs 55-60F. Outlook is for a long period of wet and sometimes windy conditions Wednesday through Sunday. The rain may be heavy at times and winds could occasionally gust 40-50 mph, albeit precise timing and strength are still unresolved. Seasonal temps are expected with highs 55-60F and lows 45-50F all week.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry, spots of frost are possible, temps 30-35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, it’s foggy in some areas, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice and roadside snow, 30-40F, the free air freezing level is at 12,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 5-15 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 10 seconds. High pressure over the area today will give way to a cold front approaching from the NW tonight and tomorrow. This front is the first of several disturbances that will increase winds and seas across Central Coast waters for the remainder of the week. Forecast models are coming into better agreement with the evolution of a strong frontal system with a decent chance of southerly gales Wednesday and Wednesday night. This system also has a good potential for developing a coastal jet, which could push gusts locally to 45 knots in windier spots. The actual cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with winds easing quickly thereafter. Projections have been indicating excellent fetch associated with the parent low, which will likely create seas up toward 20 feet and possibly a little higher Thursday, remaining well into the teens or lower-20s all the way through the weekend. Another strong front may affect Central Coast waters this weekend, which would likely bring another round of gales and perhaps even low-end storm force gusts if a coastal jet develops. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, moderate breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/16 Mon 10:49 AM 8.10 H

10/16 Mon 4:50 PM 1.48 L

10/16 Mon 10:52 PM 7.75 H

10/17 Tue 5:02 AM 0.56 L

In Short: Mainly clear, then wet and windy.