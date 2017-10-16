PROBLEM GAMBLING: OUTREACH AND PREVENTION

The Newport 60+ Activity Center recently hosted the first of two one-hour sessions of “Problem Gambling: Outreach and Prevention.” The second session will be Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Jessica Palma, Prevention Specialist, and Azusa Ogawa, Problem Gambling Counselor from Lincoln County Health and Human Services, are coming to host informational sessions about problem gambling, its prevention and available treatment. They will have a presentation and discussion with the participants.

For more information or to sign up for this presentation, please stop by the 60+ Activity Center at 20 S.E. Second Street in Newport, or call 541-265-9617.

For a complete listing of the current activities, exercise classes, trips and events, please see our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.