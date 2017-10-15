Enjoying the great outdoors….with the Sierra Club

Here’s some Sierra Club outings over the next couple of weeks

And here are the details….

Friday, October 20th – Section 36, Powder House & Peavy Peak Hike.

I’m hoping for a crisp fall morning. We will hike up to Cronemiller Lake and start Section 36 counterclockwise. We will do some climbing and eventually pick up the Powderhouse Trail. At the top we should be treated to a nice view to the North. We will take a break there, so bring water and a snack (and some coffee or cocoa!). After that we will hike to Peavy Peak. Yes, Peavy Arboretum does have a peak! But there is no view there. There is a bench and on hot evenings it’s a nice secluded place to take a break. We will then return to Section 36 and finish our hike. 4 miles and 800 ft elevation. I’m rating this hike moderate as there are some steep spots. Good boots and poles. Raingear if needed, although after September I carry raingear all the time! If you want to sign up, contact Mary Beth Downes mbcdownes@gmail.com or call/text 541 250 2563. Meeting place is NW Tyler and NW 1st, behind the Super 8 for a 9 am departure.



Wednesday, October 25th – Silver Fall State Park. 8 am – 5 pm. This tree-lined trail to ten waterfalls is one of Oregon’s premier sights. There should be a good water flow to enhance the waterfalls along with vivid Fall Colors. A great opportunity to get intimate with some of the Columbia River basalt flows. We will start at the North parking lot and stop by the historic lodge to eat our lunches by the fire. Good rain gear and water-resistant boots or sturdy walking shoes are essential. Moderate, 10+ miles with 1000 feet of elevation gain. Meet on First Street behind the Super 8 Motel for an 8:00 am departure. Preregister with leader, numbers are limited: Robert White, rlwii47@gmail.com



Sunday, October 29th – Dan’s Trail/Horse Trail Loop. This hike will be a steady-paced climb up Dimple Hill, starting from Chip Ross Park and going up Dan’s Trail. We will then take a forest road to the Horse Trail and loop back towards Chip Ross park. We will aim for a steady, 2.5-3 mph pace the entire time, with a short break at Dimple Hill. 8+ miles with 1500 feet elevation gain and the steady pace make this a difficult hike. If the weather is truly awful we will shorten the hike by retracing our steps down Dan’s trail rather than doing the loop. Meeting at 9am, please contact the leader to register and get meeting location details: Irene Schoppy at iameyers@yahoo.com or 541-758-8591 (no calls after 9pm, email preferred)

Announcements……(2 new + 1 addendum)

1) Mary’s Peak Group is joining the OSU Research Forest work parties – usually the 3rd Saturday of the month – since we are without a Trail Work Coordinator.

“Do you enjoy being in the forest, playing on trails and connecting with nature? Why not come out and physically connect with the forest by getting your hands a little dirty. We are looking for some willing volunteers to help lend a hand keeping our trails in great shape… You’re invited to our next trail work day Saturday October 21st, from 9am – 1pm. We will be working on Extendo Trail, in Oak Creek. This important work will help us in opening Extendo trail to all uses during the winter months. We will be focusing our efforts on water management, and damage repair…Peak Sports will be providing us with snacks and coffee, you bring the smiles… Please meet us at the Oak Creek gate at 9 am.” Carpool please. Directions available by clicking here to REGISTER (indicating you are via MPG’s PV). Thank you. – Matt McPharlin, Recreation Field Coordinator, OSU Research Forests, (541)737-6730.

2) Save the date! Come re-connect with old friends and meet new ones on January 20th, 2018, at the Marys Peak Group Winter Potluck. We will look back to celebrate our achievements and activities in 2017 and look forward to outings and programs coming in 2018. Awards will be given. Come find out who hiked the most miles with MPG in 2017. There will also be a slide show featuring photos taken on our outings. Details forthcoming. Delicious food and good conversation are guaranteed! Contact Julie Arrington at julie.seahorse@gmail.com if you have questions.

3) In search of new Mary’s Peak Group outing leaders – if interested, please contact Ken Fitschen at kenfits@q.com regarding time and place for a friendly evening chat among those interested and a handful of MPG outing leaders on Tuesday, October 24th.

