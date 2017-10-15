Sweet Adelines – Under direction of Paula Dahl

Remember the fun you had singing in school? Now is your chance to sing with a group of fun women for Christmas. Yes, Sweet Adelines, under the direction of Paula Dahl, is looking for you to join them in doing Christmas Songs at care centers in the county and a joint concert with the Coastal Aires in December.

Barbershop singing is four part harmony sung a capella. Joining the group you will get vocal instruction and lots of help with breathing to make a pretty sound. You do not have to know how to read music to sing with Sweet Adelines. CD’s are provided for learning the songs. In addition, you will make new friends and have fun.

A $10.00 fee covers the cost of music. The first session will be Thursday, October 19 at the American Legion, 424 W. Olive, Newport. If you have questions, call Elaine Mishey 541-270-1993.