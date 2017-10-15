Toledo: House Fire at 1746 No. Arcadia Drive

4:00pm

House fire reported at 1746 No. Arcadia Drive. Fire-Rescue enroute to the fire which is right across Arcadia Street from the old Arcadia Elementary School.

4:08pm

Toledo dispatch is calling for more fire fighters to help fight the structure fire which looks to be a home directly across the street from the old elementary school.

Newport Fire-Rescue is coming on scene to help protect nearby homes from floating embers.

