Toledo: House Fire at 1746 No. Arcadia Drive

Oct 152017
4:00pm
House fire reported at 1746 No. Arcadia Drive. Fire-Rescue enroute to the fire which is right across Arcadia Street from the old Arcadia Elementary School.
4:08pm
Toledo dispatch is calling for more fire fighters to help fight the structure fire which looks to be a home directly across the street from the old elementary school.
Newport Fire-Rescue is coming on scene to help protect nearby homes from floating embers.
Call for citizen pictures: Send to: News@NewsLincolnCounty.com
