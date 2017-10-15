Theater West on how to know what day it is…but then quickly forget…

In collaboration with “Relay for Life”, Theatre West presents Calendar Girls, a comedy by Tim Firth.

The play will run from October 19 through November 11. It will be presented at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 P.M.

The Plot:

When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women’s charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame. “Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

Reservations may be made through the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Advance reservations for all performances are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-9994 or get your tickets online. Go to http://www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/lccc-facility and click on the “Buy Tickets Online” button on the left side of the page. Group sales/purchases must be made by phone.

Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $15.00 for adults, $13.00 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12) and $10.00 for children 12 & under. A special group discount is available at $12.00 per ticket for groups of 10 or more with a pre-paid reservation. Season tickets (5 shows) for 2 persons are available for $120.

Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre dating back to 1975. Membership is open to all with dues at $15.00 per year for individuals, $25.00 for couples and $35.00 for families. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre. More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call (541) 994-5663 anytime. You will also find Theatre West of Lincoln City on Facebook and Twitter.