Weather or Not: A Little Reprieve

Sunday, Oct. 15th – Lincoln County

Summary: Morning fog then mostly sunny yesterday, mainly clear and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/43F/6mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 58F/37F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 59F/37F/17mph/0.00”

Waldport: 57F/44F/23mph/0.00”

Yachats: 56F/41F/27mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 8 mph/Altimeter: 30.26”

Forecast: The next round of stormy weather has been pushed back a little to later in the week. Partly to mostly clear skies today through tomorrow, high of 60F and a low in the upper-40s. Outlook is for a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then rainy and windy Wednesday night through Thursday night, followed by showers Friday and Saturday. The rain midweek may be our first Pineapple Express event (atmospheric river) of the season with rather high precipitation totals. The mercury clings to seasonal readings as highs reach the upper-50s and lows dip to 45-50F.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have spots of ice and roadside snow, 30-40F, the free air freezing level is at 11,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry pavement at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 8 seconds. Strong high pressure will remain over the Northeast Pacific today, with another high building into the Inland Northwest east of the Cascades. Meanwhile, a thermal trough axis extends from the Northwest California Coast northward along the Oregon Coast. Thermal low pressure will move inland this afternoon, bringing a return of gusty N winds to the inner waters S of Tillamook. However, any gusts to 25 knots appear to be highly localized and brief this afternoon. High pressure weakens tonight and Monday, allowing a cold front to approach from British Columbia on Tuesday. South winds may reach Small Craft Advisory criteria ahead of this front, especially in the northern waters. The front will likely stall across Central Coast waters, then lift back north as a warm front ahead of the next, stronger system which has a decent chance of producing southerly gales midweek. Seas may build to 15-20 feet with this system per latest computer projections, which seems reasonable considering its strength and track. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, moderate breeze, surf 3-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/15 Sun 10:06 AM 7.71 H

10/15 Sun 3:57 PM 2.18 L

10/15 Sun 9:53 PM 7.63 H

10/16 Mon 4:16 AM 0.37 L

In Short: Clear and cool, then rainy and windy.