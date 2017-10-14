Weather or Not: No Surprises

Saturday, Oct. 14th – Lincoln County

Summary: Morning showers, afternoon sun yesterday, mainly clear, cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 55F/43F/10mph/0.20”/2.93”

Depoe Bay: 58F/37F/14mph/0.20”/1.71”

Newport: 54F/37F/12mph/0.14”/1.83”

Waldport: 57F/43F/19mph/0.13”/1.66”

Yachats: 55F/41F/16mph/0.23”/2.10”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 9 mph/Altimeter: 30.52”

Forecast: No big surprises in current predictions as dry weather ensues under partly cloudy skies lasting through Monday; highs near 60F, lows 45-50F. Outlook is for changing conditions with rain developing as early as Tuesday, then rainy and windy Wednesday and Thursday, showers likely on Friday. The mercury stays October cool, reaching 55F during the day and dropping to 45-50F overnight.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry but with spots of frost possible, temps 30-35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, there’s thick fog in some areas, thermometer readings 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 35-45F. For the Cascades, highways have ice and some packed snow, 25F, the free air freezing level is at 5,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry pavement at the lower elevations with a chance of icy spots in the Coast Range, Gorge and Cascades tonight and tomorrow night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5-10 knots this morning with seas 7-8 feet at 11 seconds. Not much in the way of change for the next several days. High pressure will sit over the region, with thermal low pressure over Southwest Oregon into Northwest California. This will maintain mostly northerly winds on the waters today into Monday. Seas generally holding at 5-7 feet. But, changes come next week as a series of strong fronts arrive. Winds will increase, especially Wednesday and Thursday, with strong southerly gales expected. We’ll also see building seas, possibly reaching near 20 feet later Wednesday and Thursday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 5-7 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/14 Sat 9:15 AM 7.30 H

10/14 Sat 2:53 PM 2.85 L

10/14 Sat 8:45 PM 7.54 H

10/15 Sun 3:23 AM 0.26 L

In Short: Clear and cool, then rainy and windy.