Life Flight tries to land in Siletz for a patient – just too cloudy/foggy to be safe – headed for PCH

9pm

An attempted landing by Life Flight in Siletz to pick up a seriously ill infant was flagged off due to low visibilities – rain + fog.

Life Flight regained altitude and headed for PCH in Newport where they’ll rendezvous with a Siletz ambulance. The infant will be loaded aboard Life Flight and then flown to a pediatric center.

Just another example of why is it sooooo wonderful to have an air ambulance stationed in Newport. Life Flight is already making a big difference in efforts to save lives.