Life Flight tries to land in Siletz for a patient – just too cloudy/foggy to be safe – headed for PCH
Oct 132017
9pm
An attempted landing by Life Flight in Siletz to pick up a seriously ill infant was flagged off due to low visibilities – rain + fog.
Life Flight regained altitude and headed for PCH in Newport where they’ll rendezvous with a Siletz ambulance. The infant will be loaded aboard Life Flight and then flown to a pediatric center.
Just another example of why is it sooooo wonderful to have an air ambulance stationed in Newport. Life Flight is already making a big difference in efforts to save lives.
