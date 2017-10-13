buy keflex 500 mg what does accutane cost average cost of zyprexa voltaren gel price tesco bactrim pills for sale

Life Flight tries to land in Siletz for a patient – just too cloudy/foggy to be safe – headed for PCH

 Daily News
Oct 132017
 

9pm
An attempted landing by Life Flight in Siletz to pick up a seriously ill infant was flagged off due to low visibilities – rain + fog.

Life Flight regained altitude and headed for PCH in Newport where they’ll rendezvous with a Siletz ambulance. The infant will be loaded aboard Life Flight and then flown to a pediatric center.

Just another example of why is it sooooo wonderful to have an air ambulance stationed in Newport. Life Flight is already making a big difference in efforts to save lives.

Life Flight on PCH landing pad in Newport
Archive photo

