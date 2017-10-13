Weather or Not: The Recess Bell Rings

Friday, Oct. 13th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mainly cloudy and wet yesterday, continued rainy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 57F/50F/20mph/1.25”/2.73”

Depoe Bay: 57F/48F/22mph/0.55”/1.51”

Newport: 54F/48F/23mph/0.72”/1.69”

Waldport: 59F/52F/20mph/0.38”/1.53”

Yachats: 56F/50F/22mph/0.62”/1.87”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 4,500’, overcast @ 5,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: S 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.23”

Forecast: Today should be the last wet one before the bell rings for recess; showers fading by this afternoon, high 55F. Patchy fog tonight, low around 40F. Tomorrow, sunny after morning fog, the mercury rising to 55-60F. Outlook is for mostly clear skies Sunday and Monday, then recess ends Tuesday with rain likely through Thursday. The thermometer is expected to remain near seasonal as highs reach 55-60F and lows dip to 45-50F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has mainly wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have packed snow and slush, 30-35F, the snow level is at 4,000 feet, an additional 1-4 inches of snow is possible on the highway passes today, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with steep seas 9-10 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect until 11:00am. Higher pressure will slowly build in over Central Coast waters today and tonight from the SW. Onshore NW flow will slowly weaken, with Small Craft Advisory threshold winds mainly in the outer waters this morning. Thermal low pressure develops along the Northern California coast Saturday and extends N along the Oregon Coast later Saturday and Saturday night, continuing into Sunday night, then weakening Monday. Small Craft Advisory northerlies are possible mainly over Central Coast waters from this scenario. Winds will be modest until a weakening front moves through early next Tuesday with a brief shot of winds close to Small Craft Advisory thresholds. A stronger front Wednesday could produce at least gale force winds. Seas are near 10 feet early this morning but should drop somewhat later today and remain below 10 feet until the fronts next week, with the stronger front on Wednesday possibly pushing seas up close to 20 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers slowly fading, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/13 Fri 8:13 AM 6.95 H

10/13 Fri 1:36 PM 3.33 L

10/13 Fri 7:27 PM 7.59 H

10/14 Sat 2:22 AM 0.19 L

In Short: Showers ending, clearing, cool, then rainy and windy.