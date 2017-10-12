Black and white horse looking for a home…

“Blackie” say’s please give me a forever home. Blackie is a gorgeous 18 year old paint stallion who has one week to get a home. He lives in Damascus, near Portland and is out of champion APHA stock and is greenbroke. His owner has had him since 5 months old.

The horse owner is in poor health has apparently had a ‘lifetime’ lease on his property that has just been reneged and and ‘Blackie’s time is up at the end of this week. Prior to finding a home he will be gelded.

My friend Suzi Cloutier who owns and operates Zeb’s Wish Horse Sanctuary called me to get the job done. She is at full capacity and will help make all the arrangements and transport. Please share and let’s find him a great home.

Email me at ken.gagne@gmail.com