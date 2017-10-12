Things are getting BAZAAR in Toledo

Annual Methodist Bazaar

Offers Tables for Vendors

Trinity Methodist Church in Toledo will hold this year’s holiday bazaar at the church on Saturday, November 18, from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Tables may be rented for $10. This is an opportunity for local crafts persons, artists, or those offering specialty items suitable for gifts or for home use, reaching reach many shoppers from our local communities.

For additional information or to rent a table, call 541-336-2637!