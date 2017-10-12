U.S. 20 slide repair near Newport begins next week

24-hour flagging begins Monday at Valley Ridge Lane

Beginning Monday, October 16, travelers should expect flaggers just east of Newport as work begins to repair a slide on Highway 20 two and a half miles east of Newport near Valley Ridge Lane. Delays up to 20 minutes should be expected, especially during commute times.

In 2016 the highway was repaired at this same location. Record rainfall over the winter led to another slide. (They don’t call’em “mud glaciers” for nothing.)

The repair will include:

* A lightweight fill material being placed under the roadway.

* Underground drainage will be added to collect water under the road; and

* A new culvert will be installed to move the collected water away from the slide area.

Construction is expected to be complete in late November.