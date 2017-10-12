Weather or Not: Columbus Day Storm Anniversary

Wednesday, Oct. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and sunbreaks yesterday, mostly cloudy, rainy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 55F/48F/23mph/0.80”/1.48”

Depoe Bay: 56F/46F/21mph/0.42”/0.96”

Newport: 54F/45F/23mph/0.44”/0.97”

Waldport: 56F/48F/23mph/0.49”/1.15”

Yachats: 54F/47F/32mph/0.71”/1.25”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 500’, broken @ 900’, overcast @ 6,000’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: SSW 11 mph/Altimeter: 30.14”

Forecast: Fifty-five years ago today, October 12th, 1962, the Pacific Northwest was battered by hurricane-force winds gusting over 150 mph during what was called The Columbus Day Storm. Nearly 50 people were killed, thousands of buildings were destroyed, many thousands were without power and millions of board feet of timber were blown down. It might be a bit breezy today, but nothing like that as we see gusts to 20-25 mph accompanying more rain and a chance of thunderstorms, waterspouts are even possible, high around 55F. Showers continue tonight and tomorrow, low of 45F, high again 55F. Outlook is for a break in the action Saturday through Monday with patchy fog and clearing skies, then rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should remain seasonal – highs 55F and lows 45-50F throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways have snow and ice, 25-30F, the snow level is at 4,000 feet, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for snow accumulations 5-10 inches possible on the highway passes today, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15-20 knots this morning with choppy seas 9 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through late tonight. Winds will be southerly near shore for a while today, otherwise the main winds that will be a problem are NW winds which will ramp up later this morning and continue through much of tonight. Convective activity will likely contribute to the gustiness of the winds. Any thunderstorms have the potential to produce brief gale force winds. Additionally, there is moderate confidence for another round of potential waterspouts. Seas will be falling below 10 feet early this morning, but likely reach 10 feet again this afternoon and tonight from the NW winds. High pressure will build over Central Coast waters later this week, and remain through the coming weekend. This keeps winds at 10-15 knots. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, possible thunderstorms/waterspouts, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

10/12 Thu 7:00 AM 6.78 H

10/12 Thu 12:11 PM 3.46 L

10/12 Thu 6:08 PM 7.88 H

10/13 Fri 1:14 AM 0.08 L

In Short: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, cool, clearing by weekend, then rain.