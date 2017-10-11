Tom and Linda Mock to be rain-birds no more… It’s now Palm Springs forever…

The coast is losing a really good photographer!

Tom Mock says:

As you know, my wife Linda and I have come to Newport each summer for over a decade. With mixed emotions, this will be our last. We’ve sold our South Beach home and are leaving tomorrow to base our travels out of our winter home near Palm Springs. Lots of grandkids nearby and our health insurance is based in California. Besides, we’re just toooooo old for the bi-yearly trip up here.

I have enjoyed your web site and look forward to keeping in touch with the Pacific Northwest through your eyes and ears.

Here’s a goodbye picture from Olalla Lake that I took a month ago. Brought a tear to my eye……..

Tom and Linda Mock,

Headin’ for Bing Crosbyland – also the former playground of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack – where it’s either it’s spring or summer or it’s a violation of the rules enforced by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce….

Tom – sure would be nice to get some pictures of those famous Palm Springs sunrises and sunsets! It’ll remind us coasties, in the deluge of winter, that the sun is really, truly shining somewhere! We also raise a glass in your honor!

Thank you for your valuable photographic contributions to NewsLincolnCounty.com!