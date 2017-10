11:54am

Smoke reported in a garage at 268 130th Court, Newport. Smoke is emanating from the roof of the garage which is NOT attached to the house. Everyone has evacuated the home anyway. Newport and Seal Rock Fire Departments are enroute to the scene.

12:10PM

DETERMINED NO FIRE. JUST CONDENSATION RISING FROM GARAGE ROOF…AFTER A RAIN FOLLOWED BY SUNSHINE.