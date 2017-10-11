Weather or Not: Running the Gamut

Wednesday, Oct. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and sunbreaks yesterday, mostly cloudy, rainy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/48F/17mph/0.68”

Depoe Bay: 57F/46F/15mph/0.54”

Newport: 55F/45F/25mph/0.53”

Waldport: 58F/46F/17mph/0.66”

Yachats: 54F/47F/25mph/0.54”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,400’, overcast @ 3,300’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: E 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.06”

Forecast: We’ll be running the gamut of weather conditions during the rest of the workweek. Rain, showers, thunderstorms and a few clearing periods are all in the mix today, tonight and tomorrow. Fairly cool thermometer readings will be the rule, too, as highs stop around 55F and lows drop to 45F. Outlook is for showers continuing Friday, then a break for some sunshine and drying Saturday through Monday before rain returns on Tuesday. The mercury will stay Fall-ish as highs reach 55-60F and lows slump to 45-50F.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are mostly wet but with roadside snow and spots of ice, 25-35F, the snow level is at 4,000 feet, snow accumulations 2-5 inches possible on the highway passes today, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 9-10 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tonight. Not a lot of change for the next few days. We’ll have weak low pressure over Western Washington up to Vancouver Island. This will maintain W to NW winds, albeit more SW closer to shore. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce brief gusts to 25 knots, but not be frequent enough to support a wind advisory. Seas will maintain a NW swell of 9-11 feet through tonight, then subsiding to 7-8 feet tomorrow. High pressure will build over Central Coast waters later this week, and remain through the coming weekend. This keeps winds at 10 to 15 knots. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, possible thunderstorms, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/11 Wed 10:55 AM 3.24 L

10/11 Wed 4:57 PM 8.31 H

10/12 Thu 12:04 AM -0.11 L

10/12 Thu 07:00 AM 6.78 H

In Short: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, cool, then some clearing by weekend.