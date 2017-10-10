Central Coast Fire-Rescue: Enroute to fall victim way up Risley Creek

1:22pm

Central Coast and other fire department personnel are headed up Bayview Road to Risley Creek Road on a report of a woman who suffered injuries from a standing fall several miles up into the woods. Ankle and head injury.

1:40pm

First responders are still trying to track down the woman’s exact location and the best way to get to her.

2:05pm

Rescuers have the victim’s approximate location from co-hikers coming out to meet them. Rescuers will be with her shortly. Rescuers are calling out the Lincoln County Rope Rescue Team – told to bring out high and low angle rescue equipment.

2:24pm

Lincoln County Rope Rescue Team hold up at Seal Rock Fire Station to await word whether the extra manpower will be needed to get the victim out of the woods and down to the road.

2:28pm

All Call over the radio for more manpower to help get the woman out.

2:43pm

Rescue team has made contact with the victim. Assessing – planning evacuation.

2:55pm

Looks like they’ll evacuate the victim in a body-conforming litter to the east, back down the Harris Ranch Trail to the trailhead. From there to an awaiting ambulance. Victim has been assessed to have merely a sprained ankle and NO head concussion. Lincoln County Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the evacuation since it’s a long walk out and it’ll get dark early because of heavy cloud cover.