Update: Nobody died off Depoe Bay Sunday – Big mix-up on what people thought they knew…

It was a fast-paced incident Sunday afternoon off Depoe Bay when Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report that someone had fallen off a cliff, seaward of The Village at North Pointe. The story as told to emergency responders was that up to three people had been on the cliff trying to climb down to the water when a big wave knocked them off the cliff and into the rocks below. The story then was expanded to indicate that two of the three were swept off shore by the current. Then someone just to the north at Government Point off 101 reported seeing two persons in the water far off shore. It caused a Coast Guard Search and Rescue helo to be summoned and they spent a long time searching the area. They found nothing.

When things settled down over the past 24 hours: The REAL story as finally assembled by Oregon State Police and Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue:

A bit after 1pm on Sunday, an employee standing on the third floor of The Village at North Pointe, thought he saw two people washed off a rock just seaward of the resort. The employee went down to take a look but slipped and fell, causing a nasty head injury. Arriving Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue learned that he was down there looking for the two people who supposedly got washed off the rocks. The employee was removed from the rocks and put on a Life Flight air ambulance for a quick flight to a trauma center in Portland.

Meanwhile, the story of the missing people who supposedly were washed off the rocks was still circulating, prompting Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue to summon a Coast Guard helo to search the area in hopes of finding the two other victims. Then came a report of two people off Government Point, just south of Boiler Bay. The helo crew searched that area as well but found nothing.

The final best guess scenario by emergency responders NOW is…nobody fell off or was washed into the water, but somebody who thought there was, slipped and fell himself, and wound up in a trauma unit in Portland.