Weather or Not: From Hundredths to Inches

Tuesday, Oct. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny, passing low clouds yesterday; mixed skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 61F/50F/14mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 60F/41F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 64F/43F/25mph/0.00”

Waldport: 57F/48F/26mph/0.00”

Yachats: 59F/47F/35mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.99”

Forecast: You might as well get your raingear out and keep it handy for the rest of the workweek. We could see precipitation totals near 2 inches over the next few days. Rain developing today, maybe a quarter inch accumulation, high of 55-60F. Showers likely tonight and tomorrow, low 45F, high 55F. Outlook is for unstable conditions with showers, some heavy, continuing Thursday and Friday, then partly to mostly clear Saturday through Monday. Average October temperatures are projected – highs of 55-60F, lows of 45-50F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, the snow level is at 6,000 feet, dropping to 4,000 feet by tonight with minor snow accumulations possible on the highway passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light and variable this morning with seas 7 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect today. Though there may be a brief let-up in winds this morning, another burst of gusts 20-25 knots is certainly possible this afternoon as a front drops southward across the region. Winds gradually ease late this afternoon into this evening. Seas holding around 5-7 feet today and tonight. The swell will slowly build a bit tonight and tomorrow, with 8-9 feet Wednesday and Wednesday night. Expect a rather benign pattern for rest of the week. High pressure will remain offshore, with lower pressure over Vancouver Island. This will maintain mostly northwesterly winds on Central Coast waters, in the 10-15 knot range. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain developing, surf 5-6 feet (moderate).

* Tides

10/10 Tue 9:53 AM 2.80 L

10/10 Tue 3:59 PM 8.75 H

10/10 Tue 10:58 PM -0.36 L

10/11 Wed 5:45 AM 6.87 H

In Short: Rain, showers and cool, some clearing by weekend.