Councilor complains “We’re not getting anything done” and a recycling crisis looms on the horizon…

The Lincoln City City Council had a pretty lackluster agenda in front of them Monday evening until they got to near the end of the meeting – something called “Councilor Comments.” And some frustrations came out.

Former Mayor Richard Anderson, now a regular councilor, complained that the city doesn’t seem to be getting anything done. He said there’s lots of things going on but not much being accomplished. He quickly seasoned his criticism with a bit of self-blame but didn’t back down on his frustration. Right off the top Anderson complained that the city has done nothing to alleviate Lincoln City’s housing crisis. And then he quickly followed up by strongly suggesting that the perceived inaction is due to city councilors heaping too much work on city staff with too many projects – some of which lack urgency, if not priority. Anderson said he would like to put one major challenge facing the city on the front burner and keep it there until the problem is solved…leaving the casual observer to surmise he was still talking about housing. Anderson got mixed reviews on his observation, although City Manager Richard Chandler seemed to sympathize with Anderson’s assessment.

Chandler then announced to the council that America’s ruffled feathers with China over the Korean crisis now includes recycling. Yes, recycling. Chandler informed the council that Lincoln City, along with other communities on the coast, from Bellingham to Tijuana, have been put on notice that everyone’s favorite recyclables that used to go to China for reprocessing won’t be going to China anymore – as of the first of the year. China won’t take them.

As a result, Chandler called on the council to empower him to form a “what-are-we-going-to-do-about-recyclables” citizens committee. But before there was a chance for any candidates to start popping up Mayor Williams said he’s not interested in forming any citizens committee – especially of people who probably don’t have the expertise to know what they’re talking about. The mayor said Chandler should call up the owners of North Lincoln Sanitation and bring them up before the city council to give their opinion on how to cope with China’s slamming door.

Williams said it’s likely to cause landfills around Oregon to hit capacity ahead of schedule. It’s widely known that filled-up landfills are expensive to seal up and to monitor, and it’s equally expensive to create new ones. So North Lincoln Sanitation owners Lon and Tina French will be getting a phone call from the city manager to request the pleasure of their presence before the city council as soon as possible.