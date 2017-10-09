No decision on Pesticide Spraying suit

A Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge has not reached a decision on a challenge to last May’s voter initiative to stop aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County. Such spraying has been stopped apparently pending the outcome of the challenge.

Those attacking the approved measure complain that local voters don’t have the legal power to overturn state law and regulations which allow the spraying. Those against the spraying contend that the toxic chemicals in the spray contaminate local creeks and rivers as well as watersheds from which drinking water supplies are drawn for Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats. They say local human health overrides any state law or statute to the contrary.

Those opposed to pesticide spraying, who authored Measure 21-177, won by 61 votes, despite a very heavy advertising campaign by large corporate timber and farming companies. Those interests contend that state laws and regulations that allow aerial spraying are in charge – not local citizens.

A local Lincoln County Community Rights group is one of many that has joined other advocacy groups nationwide to challenge what they call dire threats to human health and to the health of ecosystems throughout the country and in a number areas of the world. Some have even gone as far as to proclaim that the Earth itself is a living being that has rights of its own and that national and multi-national corporations are using natural resources in ways that pollute rivers, the air and the ground that people and animals rely on to live. The country of Ecuador recently enacted a law with similar provisions and is a movement that is gaining political traction here in the U.S.