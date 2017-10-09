Hey MOM! Hey DAD! Your kids will love “The Kids Zone” for October fun!!

Neighbors For Kids, home of the Kids Zone, invites all youth ages 3-18 to attend their full-day programs during the month of October and throughout the school year! With the Fall holiday season approaching, the Kids Zone will be open during their normal after-school hours and also on non-school days. NFK’s staff are excited to welcome children to the program and will have lots of fun, enriching activities at the site for all interested families.

October will provide various Halloween-focused days for kids to indulge in. October 13th offers a Glow-in-the Dark theme, where kids can create glow in the dark artwork, make their own dark slime, build pumpkin pinatas and even produce a “five little pumpkins” play. On October 16th, the theme is called Pioneers and Ancient Traditions. Participants will be making skulls from sugar, will be going on the Pioneer Cemetery Quest field trip and taking part in a dancing corn stem experiment. October 26th immerses youth in Pumpkin Science, where they will make pumpkin volcanoes, pumpkin seed slime and then go on a swimming field trip to wash off the mess! To top off the month, on October 27th everyone will visit a haunted house in Depoe Bay, carve their own pumpkins and enjoy a Halloween Party at the Kids Zone site.

NFK’s Kids Zone will be open on October non-school days from 8:00-5:30, with full-day or half-day options available. The site will provide three healthy meals per day, themed activities, an indoor gym for sports, games room activities, STEM-focused projects and lots of fun with many local kids from the area. Youth from Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City and any surrounding cities are invited to join in the Halloween fun! For more information, or to register your child for days in October, please call NFK’s office at 541-765-8990.