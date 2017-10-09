Weather or Not: The Last Hurrah

Monday, Oct. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mist/fog early, sunny later yesterday; clear skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 58F/49F/20mph/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 62F/40F/12mph/0.01”

Newport: 59F/43F/20mph/0.01”

Waldport: 59F/45F/23mph/0.01”

Yachats: 57F/46F/27mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 13 mph/Altimeter: 30.24”

Forecast: Today will be the last hurrah for sunny and dry weather for a spell; high around 60F this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight, low of 50F. Tomorrow, rain developing by lunchtime, up to a quarter inch possible, with a high of 55F. Outlook is for showers likely Tuesday through Friday, then a chance of some clearing by the weekend, but the jury’s still out on that. The mercury should be near seasonal as highs reach 55-60F and lows dip to the mid-40s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry, spots of ice possible, 30-40F, the free air freezing level is at 11,000 feet, expect snow down to the passes by midweek. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots gusting 15 this morning with seas 9-10 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 10:00am through late tonight. Not much change. High pressure over the region, combined with thermal low pressure along the South Oregon Coast, will maintain northerly winds today into tonight. The gradient is strong enough to get gusts of 20-25 knots at times through this evening. Seas holding at 8-10 feet today, but will slowly subside to 7 feet by this evening. An approaching front tomorrow will allow for winds to ease back later in the day, as well as the overall seas. Then high pressure rebuilds over the Northeast Pacific, with a return of N to NW winds, likely to stay under 15 knots, but seas will get another boost as a 9-10 foot swell arrives. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunshine, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

10/09 Mon 9:02 AM 2.26 L

10/09 Mon 3:10 PM 9.06 H

10/09 Mon 9:58 PM -0.55 L

10/10 Tue 4:36 AM 7.17 H

In Short: Mainly clear, then cloudy, wet and cool all week.