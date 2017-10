Tina Anderson’s sweet little pooch “Bella” wandered off her home’s property and Tina would like to get her back. Bella was last seen at 6453 Inlet, in Cutler City. Bella is a Yorkshire Terrier, shorter hair than in the photo. She weighs 5 pounds and is very friendly.

Anyone seeing Bella, or has given her temporary shelter, call Tina at 503-319-7228.