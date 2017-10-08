Surf Rescue off Depoe Bay – off Village at North Pointe

The surf was very large today, creating very hazardous conditions for anyone near the water. Coast Guard helo from Newport searching offshore for any sign of the two missing persons, believed to be a male and female.

1:23pm

Report of two people climbing down at cliff at Village at North Pointe, 1113 No. Highway 101. Caller to 9-1-1 said the people were climbing down a cliff when a big set of waves hit the cliff. The caller said she then lost sight of them.

Depoe Bay Fire Rescue is enroute.

1:28pm

Reports say the climbers were one male, one female, both dark clothing with backpacks.

1:29pm

Arriving Depoe Bay Fire Rescue personnel say they don’t see anyone in the water.

1:43pm

Fire-Rescue find one male with a head injury. Firefighters learned there are now two other people who are presumed missing in the water.

1:45pm

9-1-1 Dispatch has called for more Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue personnel to respond to the scene to help with the search for the other two missing persons who are presumed to have been washed off the rocks by a big set of waves. Depoe Bay Fire paramedics treating one man for head injuries.

Lifeflight Air Ambulance from Newport responded and is flying the injured mail to a trauma center.

Call for citizen photos: Send to: News@NewsLincolnCounty.com