Weather or Not: Autumn Honey-Do

Sunday, Oct. 8th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and mixed skies yesterday; cloudy, showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 61F/52F/11mph/0.30”

Depoe Bay: 62F/47F/17mph/0.10”

Newport: 61F/45F/17mph/0.07”

Waldport: 63F/48F/12mph/0.20”

Yachats: 61F/47F/12mph/0.10”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,700’ & 4,700’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.22”

Forecast: If you have any Fall projects left on your Honey-Do list (like cleaning the rain gutters), now’s a good time to get them done. Showers are fading fast and we can look forward to a couple of nice Autumn days under mostly clear skies through tomorrow, highs of 60-65F and tonight’s low in the upper-40s. Outlook is for a fairly wet and cool week beginning Tuesday. Expect showers mixed with occasional clearing periods until at least Saturday with bona fide Fall temperatures as the mercury rises to about 55F during the day and dips to 45F at night.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has mostly dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are wet, some slush and roadside snow, 30-40F, the snow level is at 5,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads tonight with the Cascades free air freezing level rising to 7,500 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5 knots nearshore, but blowing N 10-15 knots out at Stonewall Bank this morning with steep seas 12-13 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. Winds will ease this morning across Central Coast waters. Strong high pressure is expected to build across the Pacific Northwest tonight and early Monday, while a thermal trough of low pressure pushes northward along the Oregon Coast. This would likely strengthen N winds and result in choppy seas early next week, especially along the Central and Southern Oregon Coast. Seas are still rising this morning over the coastal waters as a swell train moves in from the NW. Should see significant wave heights peak between 12 and 15 feet early this morning then subside below 10 feet overnight. Seas pick up to near 10 feet again Tuesday as another long period northwesterly swell train arrives. The dominant period will peak at about 16 seconds around daybreak Tuesday then slowly decrease. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, surf 10-12 feet (high) with sneaker waves!

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches this weekend. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during this afternoon’s very high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/08 Sun 8:18 AM 1.72 L

2010/08 Sun 2:27 PM 9.19 H

10/08 Sun 9:05 PM -0.60 L

10/09 Mon 3:35 AM 7.55

In Short: Clearing, then overall wet and cool.