Weather or Not: Exaggerated Reports

Saturday, Oct. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny yesterday; cloudy, showers and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 61F/51F/12mph/0.21”

Depoe Bay: 62F/44F/17mph/0.14”

Newport: 61F/43F/18mph/0.07”

Waldport: 64F/48F/21mph/0.07”

Yachats: 58F/50F/24mph/0.08”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 5,000’

Visibility: 1 mile/Wind: S 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.10”

Forecast: Like Mark Twain’s ‘death,’ reports of another week of sunshine and warm temperatures were greatly exaggerated. It is Fall after all, and conditions often change rapidly. The latest predictions now show showers continuing today, tonight and possibly into tomorrow, but we should get a few clearing periods, too. Highs barely reaching 60F and lows near 50F. Outlook is for patchy fog and sunny Monday, high 60-65F, then cooler with showers for the remainder of the week. The mercury climbs to 55-60F during the day and dips to 45-50F at night.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temp 50F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperature 55F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 35-40F, the snow level is at 6,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry roads through tomorrow night except for the Cascades where the snow level drops to near the highway passes tonight and tomorrow with several inches of snow possible, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 6-7 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from 2:00pm this afternoon through late tomorrow night. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow morning out past 10 miles from shore. Postfrontal WNW winds will spread across Central Coast waters today and increase. Expect Small Craft Advisory winds gusting to around 25 knots across most of the area through Sunday morning with the strongest winds over the waters west of 20 miles offshore. Closer to shore may be more marginal. The larger scale low-pressure system has a decent northwesterly fetch from the Gulf of Alaska, which will result in seas 10-15 feet this weekend. Strong high-pressure is expected to build across the Pacific Northwest Sunday night and early Monday, while a thermal trough of low-pressure builds northward along the Oregon coast. This would likely strengthen N winds and result in choppy seas across the waters early next week, especially along the Central and Southern Oregon coast. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, surf 4-7 feet (moderate), sneaker waves in the mix.

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches this weekend. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during the afternoon high tides. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/07 Sat 7:37 AM 1.23 L

10/07 Sat 1:48 PM 9.13 H

10/07 Sat 8:17 PM -0.46 L

10/08 Sun 2:41 AM 7.90 H

In Short: Showers, clearing, then overall wet and cool.